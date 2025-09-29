Putin announces autumn conscription in Russia
Category
World
Publication date

Putin announces autumn conscription in Russia

Autumn draft begins in Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On September 29, it became officially known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the autumn conscription for military service in October-December of Russian citizens aged 18 to 30.

Points of attention

  • The autumn draft in Russia is a traditional practice conducted twice a year, in the spring and fall.
  • Efforts are made to notify and conduct the conscription campaign using the Unified Military Registration Register and paper summonses.

Autumn draft begins in Russia

What is important to understand is that in the aggressor country, drafts are traditionally held twice a year — in the spring and fall.

The Russian dictator has already signed the relevant decree:

To carry out from October 1 to December 31, 2025, the conscription of citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 30 who are not in the reserve and are subject to military service, in the amount of 135 thousand people.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

In addition, it is indicated that the illegitimate president of Russia ordered the discharge from military service of military personnel whose term of service under conscription has expired.

On the eve, Deputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Tsimlyansky, tried in every way to convince Russians that conscripts as part of the autumn draft would not be sent to war in Ukraine.

According to the latter, the last conscription campaign this year will be conducted using the Unified Military Registration Register.

Paper summonses will also be used to notify citizens during conscription.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kherson — 2 dead and 2 wounded
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russia is terrorizing Kherson again
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is our war." Tusk appealed to the West for help to Ukraine
Tusk called for not abandoning Ukraine to its fate
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Long-range strikes on Russia. The Kremlin reacted to Trump's decision
Kremlin studies possible consequences of Trump's new decision

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?