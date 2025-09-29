On September 29, it became officially known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the autumn conscription for military service in October-December of Russian citizens aged 18 to 30.

Autumn draft begins in Russia

What is important to understand is that in the aggressor country, drafts are traditionally held twice a year — in the spring and fall.

The Russian dictator has already signed the relevant decree:

To carry out from October 1 to December 31, 2025, the conscription of citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 30 who are not in the reserve and are subject to military service, in the amount of 135 thousand people. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

In addition, it is indicated that the illegitimate president of Russia ordered the discharge from military service of military personnel whose term of service under conscription has expired.

On the eve, Deputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Tsimlyansky, tried in every way to convince Russians that conscripts as part of the autumn draft would not be sent to war in Ukraine.

According to the latter, the last conscription campaign this year will be conducted using the Unified Military Registration Register.