China plans to impose restrictions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

According to Bloomberg, a number of terminal operators in the Chinese port of Qingdao intend to impose new restrictions on older tankers carrying oil from Iran. It is important to understand that this is one of China's main oil ports.

China is forced to take serious steps

As journalists managed to find out, the current ban on mooring ships older than 30 years, as well as vessels that have changed their International Maritime Organization identifiers or have invalid certificates, is being discussed.

Other ships entering the port will also be assessed on their risk profile, based on factors such as age and pollution liability insurance. Tankers that receive a low score will also be subject to new restrictions. Share

What is important to understand is that this decision will be a blow to vessels carrying sanctioned oil from Iran and other sensitive suppliers.

The analytical company Kpler draws attention to the fact that this is actually about the fight against the "shadow fleet".

China was forced to take such steps after the United States imposed sanctions on an oil operator based in the port of Qingdao in the summer, saying it had received Iranian oil transported by a vessel already under Washington sanctions.