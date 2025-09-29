China plans to impose restrictions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

According to Bloomberg, a number of terminal operators in the Chinese port of Qingdao intend to impose new restrictions on older tankers carrying oil from Iran. It is important to understand that this is one of China's main oil ports.
Points of attention
- While analysts suggest that the impact of these restrictions on sanctioned oil imports into China may be limited, they demonstrate China's efforts to regulate and control its oil imports, especially from sensitive suppliers like Iran.
- By targeting older tankers and assessing ship risk profiles, China is taking serious steps to enhance port security and compliance with international maritime regulations, signaling its commitment to curb illicit oil trade and strengthen global trade standards.
China is forced to take serious steps
As journalists managed to find out, the current ban on mooring ships older than 30 years, as well as vessels that have changed their International Maritime Organization identifiers or have invalid certificates, is being discussed.
What is important to understand is that this decision will be a blow to vessels carrying sanctioned oil from Iran and other sensitive suppliers.
The analytical company Kpler draws attention to the fact that this is actually about the fight against the "shadow fleet".
China was forced to take such steps after the United States imposed sanctions on an oil operator based in the port of Qingdao in the summer, saying it had received Iranian oil transported by a vessel already under Washington sanctions.
According to Emma Lee, senior market analyst at Vortexa, these decisions will not actually have a significant impact on imports of sanctioned oil into China.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-