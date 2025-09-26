China is preparing to attack Taiwan with the help of Russia — exactly how

The Russian Federation is helping China prepare for an attack on Taiwan, including by selling military equipment and conducting large-scale exercises for Chinese airborne troops.

In particular, documents that have been independently verified by the British think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) indicate a deepening alliance between Moscow and Beijing.

Russia is using its combat experience to train Chinese airborne units and train them to land armored vehicles, which analysts say will enhance Beijing's ability to seize Taiwan.

In a future war over Taiwan, Moscow's supply of oil, gas and other natural resources, as well as its large defense industry, could become a "strategic reserve for China," said Jack Watling, a senior researcher on land warfare at RUSI. Share

The documents, which run over 800 pages, show that in October 2024, Russia agreed to sell China a large amount of military equipment. These include 37 BMD-4M light amphibious vehicles, 11 Sprut-SDM1 self-propelled anti-tank guns, and 11 BTR-MDM airborne armored personnel carriers.

The main contract provided for the transfer of command and observation vehicles and special parachute systems designed for dropping heavy loads from high altitudes.

The documents show several rounds of negotiations, including a meeting in Beijing in April 2024, at which China asked Russia to accelerate the delivery of certain vehicles.

There was also talk of adapting the weapons to make them compatible with Chinese software, electronic, radio and navigation systems. Share

Separate documents outline programs for training Chinese paratroopers in the combat use of weapons, as well as command and control systems used to direct operations.

The Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment on the deal. In addition, neither China's Ministry of Defense nor the state defense contractors involved in the deals responded to such requests.

Over the past year, the leaders of China and Russia have attended each other's military parades. In 2024, their armed forces held 14 joint exercises, double the number in the previous 10 years.

Last week, representatives of the Chinese armed forces visited the Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West-2025", where the Russian Federation demonstrated heavy equipment landings that China seeks to repeat.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and calls its government "separatist." Taipei claims it is a sovereign state with its own political and economic system.