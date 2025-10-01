Heavy rains in Odessa — 9 people died

Heavy rains hit Odessa on September 30. As of the evening, one civilian was reported to have drowned in the city streets. As of the morning of October 1, the number of victims had risen to 9 people, including one child.

The death toll in Odessa continues to rise

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region reports on the consequences of the bad weather in the city.

Rescuers draw attention to the fact that they have been eliminating the consequences of bad weather in Odessa and the Odessa region for almost 24 hours.

As of 07:00, 9 people are known to have died, including one child.

All night long, rescuers helped evacuate people from water traps, remove cars, pump water out of buildings, and search for the missing girl, whose body was found at 7 a.m. A psychologist from the State Emergency Service worked at the search site, the official statement said. Share

In total, 362 lives were successfully saved and 227 vehicles were promptly evacuated.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region involved 255 rescuers and 68 units of equipment in this operation.

The work is still ongoing, and the consequences of the bad weather are being clarified.

Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov has already made a statement on this matter.

He officially confirmed that in just 7 hours, the city received almost a two-month amount of precipitation.

According to Trukhanov, no storm sewer system can withstand such a load.

The situation is difficult, but under control. All utility services are still working. I am grateful to my colleagues from DTEK, Odesagaz, Infoxvodokanal and other services for their constant work. Special thanks to the units of the State Emergency Service, which rescued people in flooded areas, — said the mayor. Share

He also warned residents that bad weather was expected again on October 1.