Heavy rains in Odessa — 9 people died

Heavy rains hit Odessa on September 30. As of the evening, one civilian was reported to have drowned in the city streets. As of the morning of October 1, the number of victims had risen to 9 people, including one child.
- Despite the difficult situation, all utility services in Odessa are operational, and residents are advised to follow safety guidelines and stay updated on weather alerts.
- Bad weather is expected to continue on October 1, emphasizing the importance of preparedness and caution among residents in Odessa.
The death toll in Odessa continues to rise
The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region reports on the consequences of the bad weather in the city.
Rescuers draw attention to the fact that they have been eliminating the consequences of bad weather in Odessa and the Odessa region for almost 24 hours.
As of 07:00, 9 people are known to have died, including one child.
In total, 362 lives were successfully saved and 227 vehicles were promptly evacuated.
The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region involved 255 rescuers and 68 units of equipment in this operation.
The work is still ongoing, and the consequences of the bad weather are being clarified.
Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov has already made a statement on this matter.
He officially confirmed that in just 7 hours, the city received almost a two-month amount of precipitation.
According to Trukhanov, no storm sewer system can withstand such a load.
He also warned residents that bad weather was expected again on October 1.
