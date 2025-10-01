Trump is preparing an unpleasant surprise for Putin

According to the leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, US President Donald Trump's patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has truly run out. Moreover, he added that the head of the White House has switched from a "carrot" policy to a "stick" in relations with the Kremlin.
Points of attention
- The relationship between Trump and Stubb, based on a shared love of golf, has provided unique insights into Trump's plans and intentions regarding Russia.
- As tensions escalate, Trump's arsenal includes a range of tools to put pressure on Putin, signaling a potential shift towards a more confrontational approach in US-Russia relations.
Trump is preparing a hard blow to the Kremlin
According to Stubb, the head of the White House wants to wait for the right moment to hit Putin where it really hurts.
Stubb has been convincing European leaders for a long time that Trump has indeed dramatically changed his course on Ukraine and Russia.
However, official Brussels still does not believe that the US president's position has changed.
The fact is that the Finnish president has established a close dialogue with Trump thanks to their shared love of golf and knows a little more about his plans and intentions.
The US president has many tools to influence the Kremlin, for example, really powerful sanctions, including secondary ones, increasing tariffs, and providing Ukraine with American weapons that can hit targets deep inside Russia.
