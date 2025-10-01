Trump is preparing an unpleasant surprise for Putin


Trump is preparing a hard blow to the Kremlin
Source:  Politico

According to the leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, US President Donald Trump's patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has truly run out. Moreover, he added that the head of the White House has switched from a "carrot" policy to a "stick" in relations with the Kremlin.

  • The relationship between Trump and Stubb, based on a shared love of golf, has provided unique insights into Trump's plans and intentions regarding Russia.
  • As tensions escalate, Trump's arsenal includes a range of tools to put pressure on Putin, signaling a potential shift towards a more confrontational approach in US-Russia relations.



According to Stubb, the head of the White House wants to wait for the right moment to hit Putin where it really hurts.

Seeing that gingerbread rarely works with Russians, he moved on to the whip stage… Now the only question is how big this whip will be.

Alexander Stubb

Alexander Stubb

President of Finland

Stubb has been convincing European leaders for a long time that Trump has indeed dramatically changed his course on Ukraine and Russia.

However, official Brussels still does not believe that the US president's position has changed.

The fact is that the Finnish president has established a close dialogue with Trump thanks to their shared love of golf and knows a little more about his plans and intentions.

"President Trump is working, if not 24/7, then every day, to end the war. He has 14 clubs in his bag," Stubb said wryly.

The US president has many tools to influence the Kremlin, for example, really powerful sanctions, including secondary ones, increasing tariffs, and providing Ukraine with American weapons that can hit targets deep inside Russia.

Trump has finally changed his position on Ukraine and Russia

