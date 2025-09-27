140 billion euros for Ukraine. The EU found a way to outwit Orban

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, a pro-Russian politician, is blocking Brussels's intention to withdraw 140 billion euros from frozen Russian assets and transfer this amount as a loan to Ukraine. Now the European Union has found a way to bypass Budapest's veto.

The EU will fight for aid for Ukraine

As journalists managed to find out, the European Commission has found a legal way to exclude Hungary from the decision-making process.

It is no secret that such a radical step as withdrawing funds from Russian reserves is impossible without the support of all 27 member states.

And this de facto means veto power for Orban, who is an accomplice of dictator Putin.

Therefore, EU lawyers have developed a scheme that will ensure that the decision on the proposed "reparation loan" for Ukraine is adopted by a qualified majority. Share

According to insiders, official Brussels will base its actions on a number of European Council conclusions, which all EU leaders, including Orban, agreed to on December 19, 2024.