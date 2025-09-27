140 billion euros for Ukraine. The EU found a way to outwit Orban

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, a pro-Russian politician, is blocking Brussels's intention to withdraw 140 billion euros from frozen Russian assets and transfer this amount as a loan to Ukraine. Now the European Union has found a way to bypass Budapest's veto.
Points of attention
- The move showcases the EU's determination to support Ukraine in its battle against Russian aggression, despite resistance from pro-Russian politicians like Orban.
- This development highlights the resilience of the EU in maneuvering through diplomatic challenges to provide crucial aid and assistance to countries in need.
The EU will fight for aid for Ukraine
As journalists managed to find out, the European Commission has found a legal way to exclude Hungary from the decision-making process.
It is no secret that such a radical step as withdrawing funds from Russian reserves is impossible without the support of all 27 member states.
And this de facto means veto power for Orban, who is an accomplice of dictator Putin.
According to insiders, official Brussels will base its actions on a number of European Council conclusions, which all EU leaders, including Orban, agreed to on December 19, 2024.
The EU authorities are inclined to believe that the assets of the aggressor country should remain frozen until Russia ends its aggressive war against Ukraine and pays all reparations.
