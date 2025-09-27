140 billion euros for Ukraine. The EU found a way to outwit Orban
140 billion euros for Ukraine. The EU found a way to outwit Orban

The EU will fight for aid for Ukraine
Source:  Politico

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, a pro-Russian politician, is blocking Brussels's intention to withdraw 140 billion euros from frozen Russian assets and transfer this amount as a loan to Ukraine. Now the European Union has found a way to bypass Budapest's veto.

As journalists managed to find out, the European Commission has found a legal way to exclude Hungary from the decision-making process.

It is no secret that such a radical step as withdrawing funds from Russian reserves is impossible without the support of all 27 member states.

And this de facto means veto power for Orban, who is an accomplice of dictator Putin.

Therefore, EU lawyers have developed a scheme that will ensure that the decision on the proposed "reparation loan" for Ukraine is adopted by a qualified majority.

According to insiders, official Brussels will base its actions on a number of European Council conclusions, which all EU leaders, including Orban, agreed to on December 19, 2024.

The EU authorities are inclined to believe that the assets of the aggressor country should remain frozen until Russia ends its aggressive war against Ukraine and pays all reparations.

