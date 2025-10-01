Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 49 drones at night
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 49 drones at night

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
During the night of September 30 and October 1, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 49 Shahed and Gerber attack UAVs, drones of other types, an Onyx anti-ship missile, and four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Points of attention

  • Aviation, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine played a key role in destroying enemy targets during the assault.
  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed hitting enemy UAVs and missiles at various locations, showcasing the country's commitment to defending its sovereignty.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:30 p.m. on September 30.

This time, drones and missiles flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Bryansk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea, from the Oryol region of Russia.

Aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 44 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, east, and center of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 5 missiles and enemy UAVs were hit at 6 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victories! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

