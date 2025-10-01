Ukraine shut down 38% of Russian refineries' capacity
Category
Economics
Publication date

Ukraine shut down 38% of Russian refineries' capacity

Ukraine is plunging Russia into chaos
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The great oil crisis, which has engulfed almost all of Russia, has reached unprecedented proportions. Powerful daily attacks by Ukraine have led to the fact that 38% of the enemy's refinery capacities have been shut down. This has never happened before in the history of the aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • The scale of downtime at refineries has exceeded previous records, with notable Russian refineries like Kinef and Rosneft's Ryazan experiencing production halts after Ukrainian drone attacks.
  • The oil crisis unfolding in Russia showcases the impact of Ukraine's strategic moves, affecting not only production levels but also highlighting vulnerabilities in Russia's oil industry.

Ukraine is plunging Russia into chaos

Russian pro-Kremlin media do not hide the fact that on September 28, 38% of primary oil refining capacity was idle at refineries in the aggressor country.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about 338 thousand tons per day.

Analysts point out that the total capacity available for the production of gasoline and diesel fuel fell by 6% in August and another 18% in September.

The scale of downtime at refineries has become historically unprecedented: it exceeded the August record (23%, 206 thousand tons per day), as well as the previous records of May 2022 (196 thousand tons per day) and May 2020 (164 thousand tons per day).

In addition, it is emphasized that 70% of downtime is the result of attacks by Ukrainian drones.

As of the end of September, they had taken out of operation about a quarter of Russia's oil refining capacity, or about 236,000 tons per day.

In September, four more Russian refineries halted production after Ukrainian drone attacks. These included Kinef in the Leningrad region, which ranks second in terms of capacity in Russia, and Rosneft's Ryazan refinery, which is among the top five largest.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Consequences of drone attacks. Fuel crisis hits 20 regions of Russia
Drone attacks
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Great Oil Crisis in Russia Shocked Putin
Putin was not ready for such a scenario
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Analysts named the main importer of Russian oil as an ally of Ukraine
Taiwan only imitates pro-Ukrainian position

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?