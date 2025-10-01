The great oil crisis, which has engulfed almost all of Russia, has reached unprecedented proportions. Powerful daily attacks by Ukraine have led to the fact that 38% of the enemy's refinery capacities have been shut down. This has never happened before in the history of the aggressor country.

Ukraine is plunging Russia into chaos

Russian pro-Kremlin media do not hide the fact that on September 28, 38% of primary oil refining capacity was idle at refineries in the aggressor country.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about 338 thousand tons per day.

Analysts point out that the total capacity available for the production of gasoline and diesel fuel fell by 6% in August and another 18% in September.

The scale of downtime at refineries has become historically unprecedented: it exceeded the August record (23%, 206 thousand tons per day), as well as the previous records of May 2022 (196 thousand tons per day) and May 2020 (164 thousand tons per day).

In addition, it is emphasized that 70% of downtime is the result of attacks by Ukrainian drones.

As of the end of September, they had taken out of operation about a quarter of Russia's oil refining capacity, or about 236,000 tons per day.