As The Telegraph reports, Ukraine is ramping up its attacks on Russia's oil infrastructure, causing fuel shortages, panic and economic hardship. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is genuinely shocked by this development.

Putin was not ready for such a scenario

The Russian authorities cannot hide the fact that queues have formed at gas stations in Moscow, Crimea, and the Far East.

The skyrocketing price of fuel led the Kremlin to introduce rationing of gasoline and diesel sales.

The whole world knows that the major oil crisis in Russia is the work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Most analysts have already concluded that Kyiv's attacks were able to reduce oil refining by almost 20% on some days.

Moreover, Ukrainian drones disrupted exports from one of the key ports, weakening Russia's ability to finance the war.

Journalists point out that Ukraine is also attacking oil depots and pumping stations, which increases domestic discontent and pressure on dictator Putin.

Analysts believe that Ukrainian attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure have become one of the most effective sanctions — they act quickly and destroy Russia's military budget.