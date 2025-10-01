Day of Defenders of Ukraine. Zelenskyy made an important decision
Day of Defenders of Ukraine. Zelenskyy made an important decision

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine celebrates Defenders' Day
Читати українською

On October 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky publicly addressed all defenders of the homeland to congratulate them on the holiday - Defenders' Day - and to thank them for their many years of courage and indomitability.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy expresses pride in the soldiers and civilians who continue to fight for Ukraine, emphasizing the honor of representing such brave people and cities.
  • The recognition of hero cities on Defenders' Day is a testament to the steadfastness and bravery of the Ukrainian people in the face of challenges.

Ukraine celebrates Defenders' Day

Today, on Defenders' Day, on Pokrova, we in Ukraine celebrate everyone who has joined the defense of our state, who has made efforts to ensure that the whole country succeeds. And it is right today to also celebrate our communities in Ukraine, those of our cities that very often take on the most in defense, in resilience. Today, on this Defenders' Day, on Pokrova, we also celebrate hero cities — cities of heroes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State officially confirmed that he has already signed a decree recognizing the following as hero cities:

  • Pavlohrad,

  • Nikopol,

  • Manganese,

  • Druzhkivka,

  • Kramatorsk,

  • Kostyantynivka,

  • Pokrovskaya,

  • Slavic,

  • Gulyaipol,

  • Orichova,

  • Voznesenskaya,

  • Bashtanka,

  • I am sad,

  • Trostyanets,

  • Kupyanskaya,

  • Starokostyantinov.

"I am proud of you! It is an honor to represent such a people, such cities, communities, such brave people," Zelenskyy emphasized.

