Day of Defenders of Ukraine. Zelenskyy made an important decision

On October 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky publicly addressed all defenders of the homeland to congratulate them on the holiday - Defenders' Day - and to thank them for their many years of courage and indomitability.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy expresses pride in the soldiers and civilians who continue to fight for Ukraine, emphasizing the honor of representing such brave people and cities.
- The recognition of hero cities on Defenders' Day is a testament to the steadfastness and bravery of the Ukrainian people in the face of challenges.
Ukraine celebrates Defenders' Day
The Head of State officially confirmed that he has already signed a decree recognizing the following as hero cities:
Pavlohrad,
Nikopol,
Manganese,
Druzhkivka,
Kramatorsk,
Kostyantynivka,
Pokrovskaya,
Slavic,
Gulyaipol,
Orichova,
Voznesenskaya,
Bashtanka,
I am sad,
Trostyanets,
Kupyanskaya,
Starokostyantinov.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-