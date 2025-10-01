On October 1, the European Union addressed the aggressor country Russia with an official demand: the Zaporizhzhia NPP must immediately return to the control of Ukraine, as the risk of a global nuclear catastrophe is growing daily.
Points of attention
- Russia's interference at the nuclear power plant hampers repair efforts and jeopardizes the safety of all involved.
- The international community must not stay silent in the face of Russia's actions at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to prevent a catastrophic outcome.
The EU is seeking the return of the Zapad nuclear power plant from Russia
A clear demand from official Brussels was made after a week-long blackout at the station.
What is important to understand is that on the evening of September 30, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky made an emergency statement.
He drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the emergency situation at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant has been in its seventh day — something like this has never happened before.
According to the head of state, it is the Russian invaders who, with their shelling, are preventing the repair of power lines to the station and the restoration of basic security.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-