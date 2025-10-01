The EU demands that Russia immediately return the Zheleznodorozhny NPP to Ukraine - there is a threat of a nuclear disaster
On October 1, the European Union addressed the aggressor country Russia with an official demand: the Zaporizhzhia NPP must immediately return to the control of Ukraine, as the risk of a global nuclear catastrophe is growing daily.

  • Russia's interference at the nuclear power plant hampers repair efforts and jeopardizes the safety of all involved.
  • The international community must not stay silent in the face of Russia's actions at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to prevent a catastrophic outcome.

A clear demand from official Brussels was made after a week-long blackout at the station.

"Russia must immediately, unconditionally and completely withdraw all its forces, military equipment and other unauthorized personnel from the ZNPP and the entire territory of Ukraine. Returning the ZNPP to the full control of the competent and legitimate Ukrainian authorities is the only long-term solution to minimize the risk of a nuclear accident with global consequences," the official statement said.

What is important to understand is that on the evening of September 30, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky made an emergency statement.

He drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the emergency situation at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant has been in its seventh day — something like this has never happened before.

The situation is critical. Due to Russian shelling, the station is disconnected from power, from the electrical grid. It is supplied with electricity from diesel generators. This is extraordinary. The generators and the station are not designed for this and have never worked in this mode for so long. And we already have information that one of the generators has failed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, it is the Russian invaders who, with their shelling, are preventing the repair of power lines to the station and the restoration of basic security.

And this is a threat to absolutely everyone. No terrorist in the world has ever dared to do to a nuclear power plant what Russia is doing now. And it is right that the world should not remain silent.

