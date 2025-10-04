Watch: One of Russia's largest refineries on fire after drone attack
Watch: One of Russia's largest refineries on fire after drone attack

Source:  online.ua

On the night of October 4, loud explosions thundered in the city of Kirishi in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation: one of the largest oil refineries of the aggressor country, Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF), was hit by new strikes by Ukrainian drones.

Points of attention

  • The refinery, located over 800 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, highlights the extent of the attack and the potential impact on Russia's energy sector.
  • The incident underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to drone attacks and raises security concerns in the region.

The attack by Ukrainian drones was commented on by the Kremlin's protege in the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko.

According to the regional governor, "there is a fire in the industrial zone."

"The fire services have started extinguishing the fire," Drozdenko said.

According to the latter, Russian air defense allegedly shot down seven UAVs over the city.

Local residents do not hide the fact that the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery (KINEF) came under attack from Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that it is located more than 800 kilometers from the border with Ukraine and is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia.

It is also known that KINEF is located in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Region and belongs to the subsidiaries of Surgutnaftogaz.

The plant has a processing capacity of over 10 million tons of oil per year and produces a wide range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, etc. KINEF provides a significant part of Russia's needs for petroleum products and is an important element of the country's energy infrastructure.

