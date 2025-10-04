On the night of October 4, loud explosions thundered in the city of Kirishi in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation: one of the largest oil refineries of the aggressor country, Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF), was hit by new strikes by Ukrainian drones.

Another Russian refinery is on fire

The attack by Ukrainian drones was commented on by the Kremlin's protege in the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko.

According to the regional governor, "there is a fire in the industrial zone."

"The fire services have started extinguishing the fire," Drozdenko said.

According to the latter, Russian air defense allegedly shot down seven UAVs over the city.

Local residents do not hide the fact that the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery (KINEF) came under attack from Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that it is located more than 800 kilometers from the border with Ukraine and is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia.

It is also known that KINEF is located in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Region and belongs to the subsidiaries of Surgutnaftogaz.