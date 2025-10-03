"Bavovna" covered a chemical plant in the Perm region of the Russian Federation

Unknown drones attacked the Azot chemical plant in the city of Berezniki, in the Perm region of Russia. In total, the Russian Defense Ministry reports the shooting down of an alleged 20 Ukrainian drones in various parts of the aggressor country.

Chemical plant in Perm region on fire after attack

According to local residents, two powerful explosions rocked the Azot chemical plant in Bereznyky on the evening of October 2.

The mayor of Berezniki, Oleksiy Kazachenko, immediately made a statement on this matter. He officially confirmed the incident, but did not disclose the reasons or details.

On October 2, at 8:45 p.m., a short-term stoppage of the technological cycle occurred at the Azot branch of JSC Uralkhim. There were no injuries. There are no threats to the environmental situation. The plant is currently operating normally, Kazachenko claims. Share

On the morning of October 3, the governor of the Perm Territory announced an attack by Ukrainian drones on Berezniki.

He also added that there was a short-term stoppage of the technological cycle at Azot, but currently, they say, the enterprise is operating normally.

"There are no threats to the ecological situation, there is no threat to the safety of residents. Emergency services specialists continue to work on site, and an operational headquarters has been deployed," the governor assures. Share

It is worth noting that the Azot plant is the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in Russia and the only supplier of a number of chemical products.