"Bavovna" covered a chemical plant in the Perm region of the Russian Federation

Unknown drones attacked the Azot chemical plant in the city of Berezniki, in the Perm region of Russia. In total, the Russian Defense Ministry reports the shooting down of an alleged 20 Ukrainian drones in various parts of the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- The Azot plant is crucial as it is the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in Russia and a significant supplier of various chemical products.
- The attack raises concerns as Berezniki is situated over 1,500 km away from the Ukrainian border, highlighting the reach and capabilities of the drones involved.
Chemical plant in Perm region on fire after attack
According to local residents, two powerful explosions rocked the Azot chemical plant in Bereznyky on the evening of October 2.
The mayor of Berezniki, Oleksiy Kazachenko, immediately made a statement on this matter. He officially confirmed the incident, but did not disclose the reasons or details.
On the morning of October 3, the governor of the Perm Territory announced an attack by Ukrainian drones on Berezniki.
He also added that there was a short-term stoppage of the technological cycle at Azot, but currently, they say, the enterprise is operating normally.
It is worth noting that the Azot plant is the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in Russia and the only supplier of a number of chemical products.4
What is also important to understand is that Berezniki is located over 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine.
