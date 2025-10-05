"It's worth being afraid." NATO's ex-Secretary General addresses Europe amid Putin's provocations
"It's worth being afraid." NATO's ex-Secretary General addresses Europe amid Putin's provocations

Читати українською
Source:  The Times

As stated by former NATO Secretary General and UK Defense Minister Lord George Robertson, the British and other European countries should begin actively preparing for a large-scale war with Russia before it is too late.

Points of attention

  • The former NATO Secretary General highlights that Europe is already under attack, with ongoing cyber threats from Russia that cannot be ignored.
  • Robertson's statements serve as a stark warning for the need to be vigilant and prepared amidst the escalating provocations from Russia and its allies.

According to him, preparations for war with Russia should take place not only at the state and military level, but also at the household level.

Thus, the former NATO Secretary General urged British households to stock up on candles, flashlights, water, and battery-powered radios.

All of this is extremely important, as large-scale power outages may begin.

"We are underprepared, underinsured, underattacked, and unsafe. It's as simple and brutal as that," Robertson publicly admitted.

He also makes no secret of his concern about the alliance between dictators Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-un.

In his opinion, this is truly "an alliance to be feared."

It doesn't look like any of these leaders will change anytime soon. I've met Putin nine times and I can tell you: he can't be trusted," the former NATO secretary general warned the world.

He also added that Russia is already waging war against Europe, and this cannot be ignored:

We are already under fire — it's just not explosions, but cyberattacks.

