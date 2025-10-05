"It's worth being afraid." NATO's ex-Secretary General addresses Europe amid Putin's provocations

As stated by former NATO Secretary General and UK Defense Minister Lord George Robertson, the British and other European countries should begin actively preparing for a large-scale war with Russia before it is too late.

Robertson made his position known

According to him, preparations for war with Russia should take place not only at the state and military level, but also at the household level.

Thus, the former NATO Secretary General urged British households to stock up on candles, flashlights, water, and battery-powered radios.

All of this is extremely important, as large-scale power outages may begin.

"We are underprepared, underinsured, underattacked, and unsafe. It's as simple and brutal as that," Robertson publicly admitted. Share

He also makes no secret of his concern about the alliance between dictators Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-un.

In his opinion, this is truly "an alliance to be feared."

It doesn't look like any of these leaders will change anytime soon. I've met Putin nine times and I can tell you: he can't be trusted," the former NATO secretary general warned the world. Share

He also added that Russia is already waging war against Europe, and this cannot be ignored: