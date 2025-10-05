Kallas explained why Russia significantly intensified terror against Ukraine
Ukraine
Kallas explained why Russia significantly intensified terror against Ukraine

Putin is ashamed of his defeats at the front
Source:  online.ua

According to the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, the aggressor country Russia has begun shelling peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine even more intensely in order to distract the world from its new defeat at the front - this is about the failed summer offensive of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The Moldovan leader, Maia Sandu, denounced the recent Russian attacks as war crimes and called for immediate and enhanced support for Ukraine.
  • The escalating situation in Ukraine underscores the critical importance of international solidarity in confronting Russian aggression and protecting Ukraine's freedom.

Putin is ashamed of his defeats at the front

Russia is masking its failed summer offensive with terrorist attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

Head of European diplomacy

The politician drew attention to the fact that official Brussels continues to actively support Ukraine.

According to her, work is currently underway on the next package of sanctions, funding is being increased, and important weapons are being provided for the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia will not stop until it is forced to, — emphasized Kaia Kallas.

What is important to understand is that more and more European leaders are inclined to believe that support for Ukraine needs to be strengthened immediately, as Russian terror has significantly intensified.

Thus, Moldovan leader Maia Sandu recently made a statement on this matter:

In just two days, it has bombed passenger trains and struck civilian infrastructure to freeze people and block their movement. These are war crimes. Ukraine needs more and faster support to save lives and protect its freedom.

