Kallas explained why Russia significantly intensified terror against Ukraine

According to the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, the aggressor country Russia has begun shelling peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine even more intensely in order to distract the world from its new defeat at the front - this is about the failed summer offensive of the Russian army.

Putin is ashamed of his defeats at the front

The politician drew attention to the fact that official Brussels continues to actively support Ukraine.

According to her, work is currently underway on the next package of sanctions, funding is being increased, and important weapons are being provided for the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia will not stop until it is forced to, — emphasized Kaia Kallas. Share

What is important to understand is that more and more European leaders are inclined to believe that support for Ukraine needs to be strengthened immediately, as Russian terror has significantly intensified.

Thus, Moldovan leader Maia Sandu recently made a statement on this matter: