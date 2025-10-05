Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has made no secret of the fact that he is deeply concerned about the dramatic changes in US leader Donald Trump's stance on Ukraine and Russia. He has even tried to intimidate the US once again.

Putin does not hide that he is afraid of Trump's decisions

According to the Russian dictator, the supply of American Tomahawks to Ukraine will ruin relations between Moscow and Washington.

He stated this in an interview with propagandist Pavel Zarubin.

The supply of long-range systems, in particular Tomahawks, to Ukraine will lead to the destruction of the positive trends that have emerged in relations between Russia and the United States. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

Back in September, it became known that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had asked his American counterpart Donald Trump about long-range Tomahawk missiles.

According to the Ukrainian president, the White House received a request "with details and illustrations" regarding everything that "Ukraine wants."

The American leader promised his Ukrainian counterpart that he would carefully consider this request.

According to Western media reports, the probability of providing Kyiv with Tomahawk is currently extremely low.

However, the US may approve the sale of other types of missiles with shorter ranges to NATO.