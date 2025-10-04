"Putin is enjoying himself." Kyslytsia embarrassed the West

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia has called on Europe to finally take the threat posed by Russia seriously, noting that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin enjoys publicly humiliating the West.

Kyslytsia voiced his position

The Ukrainian diplomat drew attention to the fact that Russia is already at war with Europe.

In his opinion, the recent Russian drone attacks on EU countries are a well-calculated attempt to "cross red lines."

I'm sure Putin gets emotional, if not physical, satisfaction from humiliating the West, demonstrating what he considers his superpower. Serhiy Kyslytsia Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, the Russian dictator's current actions are "reckless."

The thing is that Putin risks provoking the discontent of Trump, who is already irritated by the behavior of his Russian colleague.

Kyslytsia shared data that the aggressor country introduced "agents and moles" into the EU countries.

They allegedly organized the flights of Russian drones over airports in Denmark and Germany, as well as over military bases of allies.

The diplomat believes that European leaders generally understand the threat, but some of them still have not realized it.