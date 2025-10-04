"Putin is enjoying himself." Kyslytsia embarrassed the West
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Putin is enjoying himself." Kyslytsia embarrassed the West

Kyslytsia voiced his position
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia has called on Europe to finally take the threat posed by Russia seriously, noting that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin enjoys publicly humiliating the West.

Points of attention

  • Kyslytsia warns of Putin's reckless actions, which risk provoking further discontent and potential conflicts with global leaders, like Trump.
  • The infiltration of Russian 'agents and moles' into EU countries, conducting drone flights over critical infrastructure, underscores the seriousness of the threat perceived by Ukrainian diplomat.

Kyslytsia voiced his position

The Ukrainian diplomat drew attention to the fact that Russia is already at war with Europe.

In his opinion, the recent Russian drone attacks on EU countries are a well-calculated attempt to "cross red lines."

I'm sure Putin gets emotional, if not physical, satisfaction from humiliating the West, demonstrating what he considers his superpower.

Serhiy Kyslytsia

Serhiy Kyslytsia

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, the Russian dictator's current actions are "reckless."

The thing is that Putin risks provoking the discontent of Trump, who is already irritated by the behavior of his Russian colleague.

Kyslytsia shared data that the aggressor country introduced "agents and moles" into the EU countries.

They allegedly organized the flights of Russian drones over airports in Denmark and Germany, as well as over military bases of allies.

The diplomat believes that European leaders generally understand the threat, but some of them still have not realized it.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit Russian missile ship "Buyan-M"
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers report on their new successes
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scandal around Crimea. Lithuanian President makes important decision
Adomavičius resigns after high-profile scandal
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The SSO revealed the details of the operation to destroy the Russian ship
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSOs report new achievement

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?