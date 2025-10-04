The SSO revealed the details of the operation to destroy the Russian ship

On October 4, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported how they successfully attacked one of the newest Russian ships in Lake Onega in the Republic of Karelia.

SSOs report new achievement

At 04:31 on the morning of October 4, 2025, as a result of the successful actions of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces in Lake Onega (Republic of Karelia), the small missile ship "Grad" (side number 575) of project 21631 "Buyan-M" was hit, the official statement said. Share

Ukrainian soldiers clarified that the enemy missile carrier was heading from the Baltic to the Caspian Sea.

The SSR soldiers were able to hit the right side of the ship's power plant compartment. The results of the hit are currently being determined.

What is important to understand is that the attacked Russian Grad is one of the newest and most modern ships of the aggressor country.

It was commissioned into the Russian Baltic Fleet on December 29, 2022.

It is also known that the ship's key armament is the Kalibr-NK missile system.