Russia changes tactics for strikes on Ukraine

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia actively accumulated ballistic and cruise missiles throughout September. The enemy's main goal is to carry out several large-scale strikes using drones and missiles on certain days.

What to expect from Russia next?

As American analysts have noticed, the aggressor country often does not use missiles for several days as part of night strikes on Ukraine.

Most likely, this indicates an active process of accumulation of ballistic and cruise missiles by the enemy.

This will allow Russia to launch a large number of missiles along with a large number of drones.

It's no secret that this will be a huge burden on the Ukrainian air defense system.

What is important to understand is that over the past month, the enemy has only carried out four night strikes using over 10 missiles and has carried out one night strike using over 40 missiles approximately every two weeks since the end of August 2025.