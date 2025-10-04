Ralph Goff, former head of special operations for the Central Intelligence Agency in Europe and Eurasia, believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun to test the limits of what is permissible in relations with NATO. The main problem is that the Alliance is in no hurry to put Putin in his place.

Putin wants to see NATO's reaction to his provocations

According to Goff, the SBU's operation "Web" became yet another proof that Russia is currently truly vulnerable and weak.

He also drew attention to the fact that the FSB, the internal security service, had committed a serious failure.

The SVR, foreign intelligence, also does not provide adequate information about the intentions and plans of foreign governments. At the same time, the GRU maintains a strong position. They are well-funded and actively building experience in the "gray zone" — sabotage operations against the West, — the former CIA director emphasized. Share

The international community cannot ignore the fact that the GRU is an extremely dangerous and capable service.

According to Goff, the problem is that the Kremlin is capable of more terrible things than it has ever done before.

He does not hide that he is dissatisfied with NATO's reaction to Russia's new provocations — if this continues, an even worse escalation will begin.