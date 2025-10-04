Zelenskyy announced another victory for Ukraine in the war against Russia
Zelenskyy announced another victory for Ukraine in the war against Russia

Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine's new success
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia has begun importing gasoline. According to the president, these are the correct results of the work of the Security Service, the Armed Forces, intelligence, and Ukrainian weapons manufacturers.

According to the head of state, he heard reports about Ukraine's powerful strikes on Russian facilities — on their logistics and fuel complex.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the soldiers for their accuracy and revenge on the enemy for the destroyed lives of peaceful Ukrainians.

He also promised that the range would increase.

Russia imports gasoline, and in different geographies: both in Asia, from China and other countries, and in Europe, in particular from Belarus. This is one of the results of Putin's war — the country-gas station does not sell, but imports gasoline. These are the correct results of the Security Service of Ukraine, our Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence and our Ukrainian weapons manufacturers.

The head of state also officially confirmed that his team is already preparing projects with allies on joint weapons production and new sanctions.

According to the Ukrainian leader, this involves several new sanctions decisions at once.

"This includes both the extension of our sanctions, which have expired, and the introduction of new sanctions, in particular against companies and individuals working for Russian defense production. We will combine our sanctions with those of our partners, and the pressure on Russia will only increase," Zelensky promised.

