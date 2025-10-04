Zelenskyy announced another victory for Ukraine in the war against Russia

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia has begun importing gasoline. According to the president, these are the correct results of the work of the Security Service, the Armed Forces, intelligence, and Ukrainian weapons manufacturers.
Points of attention
- The extension of existing sanctions and the introduction of new ones against entities supporting Russian defense production are part of the strategy to increase pressure on Russia.
- Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their precision in targeting and vows to escalate the range of strikes against the enemy.
Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine's new success
According to the head of state, he heard reports about Ukraine's powerful strikes on Russian facilities — on their logistics and fuel complex.
Zelensky expressed gratitude to the soldiers for their accuracy and revenge on the enemy for the destroyed lives of peaceful Ukrainians.
He also promised that the range would increase.
The head of state also officially confirmed that his team is already preparing projects with allies on joint weapons production and new sanctions.
According to the Ukrainian leader, this involves several new sanctions decisions at once.
