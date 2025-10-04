Ukraine struck 6 areas of concentration of Russian occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on October 3, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery successfully attacked six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery pieces, and a command post of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- Recent enemy strikes involved missiles, air attacks, guided bombs, and kamikaze drones in various regions of Ukraine.
- The ongoing conflict highlights the intense battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces as the situation continues to evolve.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 4, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 10/04/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,114,380 (+950) people;
tanks — 11,226 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,298 (+1) units;
artillery systems — 33,428 (+15) units;
MLRS — 1515 (+1) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 66,543 (+450) units;
cruise missiles — 3803 (+10) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63,398 (+73) units;
special equipment — 3971 (+1) units.
Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 67 air strikes, used 41 missiles, and dropped 142 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,433 attacks, including 93 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,264 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region; Hryhorivka, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhia region; and Olhivka in the Kherson region.
