Russian army attacked railway station in Sumy region — dozens injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian army attacked railway station in Sumy region — dozens injured

Sumy OVA
Russia attacks Ukrainian railways again
Читати українською

On the afternoon of October 4, the aggressor country Russia carried out a large-scale attack on a railway station in the Shostka community, in the Sumy region. It is currently known that about 30 civilians were injured.

Points of attention

  • Tragic losses include 11 civilians killed, highlighting the severe impact of the conflict on the local population and infrastructure.
  • The international community condemns the Russian army's actions in Ukraine, and efforts are underway to provide assistance and support to the affected residents.

Russia attacks Ukrainian railways again

The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, reported on the consequences of the new enemy attack.

"Russia attacked the railway station in the Shostka community. The enemy targeted civilian infrastructure — a passenger train on the Shostka-Kyiv route," he said.

Oleg Grigorov officially confirmed that passengers were injured.

As journalists managed to find out, there are about 30 victims — their number is currently being clarified.

The head of the Sumy OVA added that rescuers, medics, and all emergency services are working at the scene.

"An operational headquarters is being deployed. People are being provided with the necessary assistance, a rescue operation is underway. The scale of the destruction and the number of victims are being clarified," Grigorov emphasized.

It is also worth noting that over the past month, the Russian army carried out over 3,000 attacks on the Sumy region:

▪️599 guided bombs,

▪️323 UAV strikes,

▪️33 missile strikes.

• Unfortunately, 11 people died, among them a family from the Krasnopil community. Sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. 103 residents were injured or suffered, — said Grigorov.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putin is behaving like a two-year-old child." Former CIA director explained the dictator's actions
Putin wants to see NATO's reaction to his provocations
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia changes tactics for strikes on Ukraine
What to expect from Russia next?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit Russian missile ship "Buyan-M"
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers report on their new successes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?