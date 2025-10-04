Russian army attacked railway station in Sumy region — dozens injured

On the afternoon of October 4, the aggressor country Russia carried out a large-scale attack on a railway station in the Shostka community, in the Sumy region. It is currently known that about 30 civilians were injured.

Russia attacks Ukrainian railways again

The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, reported on the consequences of the new enemy attack.

"Russia attacked the railway station in the Shostka community. The enemy targeted civilian infrastructure — a passenger train on the Shostka-Kyiv route," he said.

Oleg Grigorov officially confirmed that passengers were injured.

As journalists managed to find out, there are about 30 victims — their number is currently being clarified.

The head of the Sumy OVA added that rescuers, medics, and all emergency services are working at the scene.

"An operational headquarters is being deployed. People are being provided with the necessary assistance, a rescue operation is underway. The scale of the destruction and the number of victims are being clarified," Grigorov emphasized.

It is also worth noting that over the past month, the Russian army carried out over 3,000 attacks on the Sumy region:

▪️599 guided bombs,

▪️323 UAV strikes,

▪️33 missile strikes.