On the afternoon of October 4, the aggressor country Russia carried out a large-scale attack on a railway station in the Shostka community, in the Sumy region. It is currently known that about 30 civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- Tragic losses include 11 civilians killed, highlighting the severe impact of the conflict on the local population and infrastructure.
- The international community condemns the Russian army's actions in Ukraine, and efforts are underway to provide assistance and support to the affected residents.
Russia attacks Ukrainian railways again
The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, reported on the consequences of the new enemy attack.
Oleg Grigorov officially confirmed that passengers were injured.
As journalists managed to find out, there are about 30 victims — their number is currently being clarified.
The head of the Sumy OVA added that rescuers, medics, and all emergency services are working at the scene.
It is also worth noting that over the past month, the Russian army carried out over 3,000 attacks on the Sumy region:
▪️599 guided bombs,
▪️323 UAV strikes,
▪️33 missile strikes.
