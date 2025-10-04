Ukrainian soldiers hit Russian missile ship "Buyan-M"
Ukrainian soldiers hit Russian missile ship "Buyan-M"

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the successful destruction of several important objects and targets of the Russian invaders. In particular, an enemy missile ship was hit.

  • The consequences of the attacks on these strategic targets are under investigation by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • These successful strikes by Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate their capability in targeting key objects and undermining Russian military presence in the region.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 4, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine powerfully attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez enterprise, located in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Region, Russian Federation.

After that, loud explosions and a fire broke out. The consequences of the attack will be announced later.

What is important to understand is that the Kirish refinery is one of the largest in enemy territory. Its annual capacity reaches 18.4 million tons of oil processing.

Moreover, it is indicated that in the area of Lake Onega (Republic of Karelia, Russian Federation), a small missile ship “Buyan-M” was hit by Ukraine. The extent of its damage is being clarified.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers also successfully hit the "Harmony" radar complex and a transport-loading vehicle from the "Iskander" OTRK warehouse. They were located in the Russian Kursk region.

At the same time, a strike was carried out on the command post of the 8th army of the enemy armed forces, which is deployed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. The target was hit. The results are being clarified.

