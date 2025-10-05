Russian attack on Lviv region — death toll increases
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian attack on Lviv region — death toll increases

Maksym Kozytskyi / Lviv OVA
What are the consequences of Russia's attack on the Lviv region?
Читати українською

According to the latest data, at least four people were killed in a Russian combined drone and cruise missile strike on the Lviv region. Importantly, they were all from the same family.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Lviv OVA confirmed a residential building hit in Lapaivka, increasing the death toll and causing damage to several other houses.
  • Efforts are ongoing to address the aftermath of the attack, with specialized services working to assist those affected and provide support.

What are the consequences of Russia's attack on the Lviv region?

The head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytsky, made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, in Lapaivka, the enemy hit a residential building — the death toll increased to four people.

It has also been officially confirmed that one house was destroyed and eight others were damaged as a result of the impact.

In total, six people were injured in the region. All specialized services continue to work on the ground, eliminating the consequences of the impact and providing assistance to people. The information is being updated, Kozytsky added.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky also commented on the new massive attack on Ukraine.

He drew attention to the fact that the enemy used more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones.

Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kirovohrad regions were under attack. As of now, it is known about about 10 people who were injured in the attack. Unfortunately, five died. Sincere condolences to all who lost their loved ones due to this terror.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces hit 2 Russian army command posts
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 5, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Turkey predicts breakthrough in ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Turkey believes that Kyiv and Moscow will be able to reach an agreement
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is happening in the Dnipropetrovsk region — an explanation from the military
How are hostilities developing in the Dnipropetrovsk region?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?