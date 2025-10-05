Russian attack on Lviv region — death toll increases

According to the latest data, at least four people were killed in a Russian combined drone and cruise missile strike on the Lviv region. Importantly, they were all from the same family.
Points of attention
- The head of the Lviv OVA confirmed a residential building hit in Lapaivka, increasing the death toll and causing damage to several other houses.
- Efforts are ongoing to address the aftermath of the attack, with specialized services working to assist those affected and provide support.
What are the consequences of Russia's attack on the Lviv region?
The head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytsky, made a statement on this occasion.
According to him, in Lapaivka, the enemy hit a residential building — the death toll increased to four people.
It has also been officially confirmed that one house was destroyed and eight others were damaged as a result of the impact.
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky also commented on the new massive attack on Ukraine.
He drew attention to the fact that the enemy used more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones.
