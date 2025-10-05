Russian attack on Lviv region — death toll increases

According to the latest data, at least four people were killed in a Russian combined drone and cruise missile strike on the Lviv region. Importantly, they were all from the same family.

What are the consequences of Russia's attack on the Lviv region?

The head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytsky, made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, in Lapaivka, the enemy hit a residential building — the death toll increased to four people.

It has also been officially confirmed that one house was destroyed and eight others were damaged as a result of the impact.

In total, six people were injured in the region. All specialized services continue to work on the ground, eliminating the consequences of the impact and providing assistance to people. The information is being updated, Kozytsky added.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky also commented on the new massive attack on Ukraine.

He drew attention to the fact that the enemy used more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones.