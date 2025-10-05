Defense forces hit 2 Russian army command posts

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, and one artillery piece of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, with ongoing clashes and engagements between the two forces.
- The situation remains critical as both sides are actively involved in military operations, with Ukrainian forces taking strategic actions against Russian invaders.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 5, 2025
The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 05.10.25 were approximately
personnel — about 1,115,250 (+870) people
tanks — 11230 (+4) units
armored combat vehicles — 23299 (+1) units
artillery systems — 33446 (+18) units
MLRS — 1516 (+1) units
air defense means — 1222 (+0) units
aircraft — 427 (+0) units
helicopters — 346 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 66863 (+320)
cruise missiles — 3803 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63433 (+35)
special equipment — 3971 (+0)
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 81 air strikes and dropped 182 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,373 attacks, including 103 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,857 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Stepove, Chervona Krynytsia in the Zaporizhia region; Odradokamyanka in the Kherson region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-