Defense forces hit 2 Russian army command posts
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense forces hit 2 Russian army command posts

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 5, 2025
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, and one artillery piece of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, with ongoing clashes and engagements between the two forces.
  • The situation remains critical as both sides are actively involved in military operations, with Ukrainian forces taking strategic actions against Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 5, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 05.10.25 were approximately

  • personnel — about 1,115,250 (+870) people

  • tanks — 11230 (+4) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23299 (+1) units

  • artillery systems — 33446 (+18) units

  • MLRS — 1516 (+1) units

  • air defense means — 1222 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 427 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 346 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 66863 (+320)

  • cruise missiles — 3803 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63433 (+35)

  • special equipment — 3971 (+0)

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 81 air strikes and dropped 182 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,373 attacks, including 103 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,857 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Stepove, Chervona Krynytsia in the Zaporizhia region; Odradokamyanka in the Kherson region.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Insiders assessed the likelihood of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles
Ukraine is unlikely to receive Tomahawk
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kremlin military chief hints at Russia's defeat in war against Ukraine
Putin's propagandist admitted that Russia is losing the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively shelled Lviv and Zaporizhia — large-scale fires are raging
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Lviv and Zaporizhia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?