Insiders assessed the likelihood of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles

is currently "unlikely." The main reason is that the existing stockpiles of these missiles are intended for the US Navy and other important purposes.

According to Reuters, the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine is unlikely to receive Tomahawk

On September 28, US Vice President J.D. Vance officially confirmed that the White House is indeed considering a request from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for long-range Tomahawk missiles that can strike deep into Russia, including the capital, Moscow.

It also recently became known that the States will provide Kyiv with intelligence on energy infrastructure facilities deep inside the aggressor country.

The problem is that Donald Trump's team still doubts the feasibility of supplying Ukraine with subsonic Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have a range of up to 2,500 km.

This indicates that the adoption of this decision is currently unlikely.

Despite this, it is quite possible that Kyiv will receive other types of missiles with a shorter range.