Insiders assessed the likelihood of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles

According to Reuters, the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
is currently "unlikely." The main reason is that the existing stockpiles of these missiles are intended for the US Navy and other important purposes.
Points of attention
- US may explore alternative options like allowing European allies to purchase and deliver long-range weapons to Ukraine, excluding Tomahawk missiles from the list.
- The insider suggests that despite the unlikelihood of Ukraine receiving Tomahawk missiles, intelligence on energy infrastructure facilities in Russia will be provided to Kyiv.
Ukraine is unlikely to receive Tomahawk
On September 28, US Vice President J.D. Vance officially confirmed that the White House is indeed considering a request from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for long-range Tomahawk missiles that can strike deep into Russia, including the capital, Moscow.
It also recently became known that the States will provide Kyiv with intelligence on energy infrastructure facilities deep inside the aggressor country.
The problem is that Donald Trump's team still doubts the feasibility of supplying Ukraine with subsonic Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have a range of up to 2,500 km.
This indicates that the adoption of this decision is currently unlikely.
Despite this, it is quite possible that Kyiv will receive other types of missiles with a shorter range.
