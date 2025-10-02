Missile strikes on Russian energy sector — US to share intelligence with Ukraine

The US will provide Ukraine with intelligence for missile strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure.
Points of attention
- US providing intelligence to Ukraine for launching missile strikes on Russian energy infrastructure marks a significant shift in the Trump administration's support.
- The assistance aims to target oil refineries, pipelines, and other vital energy facilities deep within Russian territory, showing a willingness to escalate the conflict.
- Potential supply of advanced missiles like Tomahawk and Barracuda could greatly enhance Ukraine's capability to strike critical energy targets effectively.
US to share intelligence with Ukraine to launch strikes on Russia
According to American officials, US President Donald Trump recently authorized intelligence agencies and the Pentagon to assist Kyiv in carrying out strikes.
In addition, US officials are asking NATO allies to provide similar support.
Officials note that this is the first time the Trump administration will help Ukraine launch long-range missile strikes on energy facilities located deep inside Russian territory.
Moreover, we are talking about those facilities that are located far from the Ukrainian border, and the goal of the strikes is to deprive the Kremlin of the income and oil that Russia needs to wage war.
According to other administration officials, the United States is considering the possibility of supplying Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles, as well as other American ground- and air-launched missiles with a range of about 800 kilometers. However, a decision on what exactly to send has not yet been made.
The publication again added that intelligence combined with more powerful weapons could have a much more powerful effect than Ukraine's previous strikes on Russia. They would cause great damage to Russia's energy sector.
