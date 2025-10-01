Pentagon signs defense contract worth nearly $180 million for US and Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Pentagon signs defense contract worth nearly $180 million for US and Ukraine

Pentagon
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The US Department of War has signed a contract with Intuitive Research and Technology Corp. for $179 million to supply aircraft parts for the needs of the US and Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The US Department of War has signed a lucrative contract with Intuitive Research and Technology Corp. for $179 million to supply aircraft parts for the USA and Ukraine.
  • The contract includes operations for servicing and financing the sales of military equipment abroad, with planned activities set for 2024-2025.
  • Intuitive Research and Technology Corp., an American aerospace engineering company, secures a major contract for aircraft parts with a completion deadline of August 31, 2028.

Pentagon orders weapons worth nearly $180 million for the US and Ukraine

American aerospace engineering and analytical company Intuitive Research and Technology Corp. has received a contract worth at least $179,460,689.

It was concluded on a cost-plus-fixed-fee basis for the supply of "aircraft parts."

The contract completion date is August 31, 2028, but funding for operations and servicing of military equipment sales abroad is planned for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The customers for this contract include the US Army, federal civilian agencies, and Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon furious and outraged by Trump's new decision
Trump provoked the fury of Pentagon workers
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Golden Dome". The Pentagon has completed the development of a plan for a space-based missile defense system
Пентагон
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Pentagon is urgently summoning hundreds of generals — what's happening?
What did the head of the Pentagon have in mind

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?