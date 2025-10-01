Pentagon signs defense contract worth nearly $180 million for US and Ukraine

The US Department of War has signed a contract with Intuitive Research and Technology Corp. for $179 million to supply aircraft parts for the needs of the US and Ukraine.
American aerospace engineering and analytical company Intuitive Research and Technology Corp. has received a contract worth at least $179,460,689.
It was concluded on a cost-plus-fixed-fee basis for the supply of "aircraft parts."
The contract completion date is August 31, 2028, but funding for operations and servicing of military equipment sales abroad is planned for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.
