Pentagon signs defense contract worth nearly $180 million for US and Ukraine

Pentagon orders weapons worth nearly $180 million for the US and Ukraine

American aerospace engineering and analytical company Intuitive Research and Technology Corp. has received a contract worth at least $179,460,689.

It was concluded on a cost-plus-fixed-fee basis for the supply of "aircraft parts."

The contract completion date is August 31, 2028, but funding for operations and servicing of military equipment sales abroad is planned for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.