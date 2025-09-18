"Golden Dome". The Pentagon has completed the development of a plan for a space-based missile defense system

The Pentagon has completed the development of a plan for the Golden Dome space-based missile defense system, but refuses to disclose its scope and cost.

The Pentagon has completed the development of the “Golden Dome”

The Pentagon announced the completion of the development of the ambitious Golden Dome missile defense plan under the leadership of Space Force General Michael Gatline.

The new defense format aims to expand the number and complexity of threats the United States can counter by integrating several new elements into the existing missile defense system.

The Pentagon has not yet disclosed any details about the scope and cost of the Golden Dome program, citing security concerns. The only thing that is known is that the cost of the project is likely to be significant.

Thus, President Donald Trump previously stated that the implementation of the program could cost about $175 billion.

At the same time, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that the space interceptor network alone could cost the United States $542 billion over the next 20 years.

A Pentagon spokesman noted that the program is "very expensive, but critically important," as it will allow the United States to repel complex threats from space. Share

Critics say the project will be a massive technical challenge, as no interceptor missiles have ever been deployed in space. Analyst Todd Harrison says even minor changes to the system's parameters could add hundreds of billions of dollars to the cost.

The Golden Dome program risks becoming one of the most ambitious and controversial US defense projects in recent years, combining cutting-edge technology and enormous financial risks.

The plan calls for launching hundreds of satellites into orbit for surveillance, as well as combat vehicles with laser or missile weapons to intercept targets. According to Reuters, the network could include 400 to 1,000 surveillance satellites and about 200 combat satellites designed to destroy missiles in flight.