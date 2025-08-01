Trump's "Golden Dome" — when the Pentagon will test a unique air defense system

The Pentagon plans to conduct the first test of the new Golden Dome missile defense system in 2028.

Pentagon to test Golden Dome in three years

According to the publication's interlocutors, they want to test the "Golden Dome" before the next US presidential election, which will be held in 2028.

They stressed that they have set a tight deadline for military officials to prove that they can make US President Donald Trump's vision of future missile defense a reality.

This is reported by CNN, citing sources.

One of the sources told reporters that the Golden Dome will be able to intercept missiles even if they are launched from other parts of the world. He said the test will be codenamed FTI-X (Flight Test Integrated). Share

Another source told the publication that the test, which will be conducted in the fourth quarter of 2028, will be only the first phase of the program. He emphasized that the project is focused on rapid development and use of existing systems.

Chinese scientists have previously said they have developed an innovative new material that can be used as a stealth material for military equipment. They say it could undermine the effectiveness of the Golden Dome missile defense system.

Scientists led by Professor Li Qiang from Zhejiang University said the new material is effective against infrared and microwave detection, and could be suitable for high-speed aircraft and missiles.