Air Defense reported on combat work for July

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry provided accurate statistics on the losses of the Russian army:

65 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles,

19 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles,

20 Iskander-K cruise missiles,

9 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles,

4 Caliber cruise missiles,

2,990 Shahed-type strike drones,

912 reconnaissance drones,

2243 UAVs of other types.

The Air Force has conducted 790 sorties in the month: about 550 for fighter air cover, over 160 for fire suppression and air support of troops.