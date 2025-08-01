Air defense destroyed over 6,200 Russian air targets over Ukraine in July
Air defense destroyed over 6,200 Russian air targets over Ukraine in July

Air defense forces destroyed 6,262 enemy targets in the skies over Ukraine in July.

  • Ukraine's air defense forces exhibited remarkable performance by destroying over 6,200 enemy targets in July, including various types of missiles and drones.
  • The air operation involved more than 790 aircraft sorties, focusing on providing fighter air cover and targeting enemy equipment and facilities.
  • The Defense Forces' aviation played a crucial role in destroying enemy command posts, logistical facilities, and military equipment accumulation sites, contributing significantly to the defense efforts.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry provided accurate statistics on the losses of the Russian army:

  • 65 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles,

  • 19 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles,

  • 20 Iskander-K cruise missiles,

  • 9 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles,

  • 4 Caliber cruise missiles,

  • 2,990 Shahed-type strike drones,

  • 912 reconnaissance drones,

  • 2243 UAVs of other types.

The Air Force has conducted 790 sorties in the month: about 550 for fighter air cover, over 160 for fire suppression and air support of troops.

In July, the Defense Forces' aviation destroyed 1,012 enemy targets in the skies over Ukraine, striking command posts, logistical support facilities, and places where Russian invaders' manpower and equipment were concentrated.

