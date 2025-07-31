Russia struck Ukraine with 327 air targets — how many did air defenses shoot down
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia struck Ukraine with 327 air targets — how many did air defenses shoot down

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Patriot
Читати українською

Air defense forces neutralized 288 strike UAVs and three Iskander-K cruise missiles out of 317 air attack weapons with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of July 30.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces launched 327 air attack weapons at Ukraine, but air defense successfully neutralized 288 drones and 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles.
  • Direct hits of five missiles and 21 strike UAVs were recorded in various locations, with significant impacts in the capital of Kyiv.
  • The air defense operations included aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, effectively repelling the Russian attacks.

Air defense neutralized 288 drones and 3 Russian missiles

From 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 30, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 309 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions:

  • Bryansk,

  • Millerovo,

  • Shatalovo,

  • Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The occupiers also launched 8 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk region.

The main direction of the attack was Kyiv.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

As of 09:00 on July 31, the air defense had neutralized 288 drones and three Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Direct hits of five missiles (one of them in a residential building in Kyiv) and 21 strike UAVs were recorded in 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (fragments) in 19 locations, almost all in the capital. There are deaths and injuries.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralized over 300 air targets
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Reveal Consequences of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 28-29 — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Reveal Feature of Russia's New Attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of the air battle between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?