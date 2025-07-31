Russia struck Ukraine with 327 air targets — how many did air defenses shoot down

Air defense forces neutralized 288 strike UAVs and three Iskander-K cruise missiles out of 317 air attack weapons with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of July 30.

Air defense neutralized 288 drones and 3 Russian missiles

From 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 30, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 309 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions:

Bryansk,

Millerovo,

Shatalovo,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The occupiers also launched 8 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk region.

The main direction of the attack was Kyiv.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

As of 09:00 on July 31, the air defense had neutralized 288 drones and three Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Direct hits of five missiles (one of them in a residential building in Kyiv) and 21 strike UAVs were recorded in 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (fragments) in 19 locations, almost all in the capital. There are deaths and injuries.