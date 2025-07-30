Air Defense Forces Reveal Feature of Russia's New Attack on Ukraine

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the key feature of the new night attack that Russia carried out on Ukraine on July 29-30 was the enemy's use of up to 8 jet UAVs in the northern direction.

Details of the air battle between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

On the night of July 30 (from 10:30 p.m. on July 29), the enemy attacked with 78 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Kursk, Gvardiyske — TOT Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 51 enemy UAVs in the north and east of the country. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 27 UAVs were hit in 7 locations, and downed ones (fragments) fell in 2 locations.