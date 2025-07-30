Watch: Tsunami hits Russia after powerful earthquake

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. According to the authorities of the aggressor country, people were evacuated in Severo-Kurilsk, and a kindergarten wall collapsed in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. A powerful tsunami later hit Sakhalin.

Earthquake and tsunami in Russia — latest details

The US Geological Survey was the first to warn of the natural disaster.

Its representatives announced that a powerful tsunami would begin after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake that shook the Far Eastern coast of Russia.

It is worth noting that a tsunami warning was also issued for the Hawaiian Islands, parts of the Aleutian Islands, and off the coast of Japan.

According to experts, the epicenter of the earthquake was located off the coast of the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula — a remote and sparsely populated part of the country.

What is important to understand is that Kamchatka is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire — a zone of intense seismic and volcanic activity on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.

Sakhalin Governor Valery Lymarenko announced the evacuation of the civilian population.