Istanbul shaken by powerful earthquake

On April 23, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul, Turkey. It was immediately felt by residents of most cities in the Marmara region. According to preliminary data, no one was killed.

Earthquake in Turkey — first details

According to eyewitnesses, cracks immediately appeared on the walls of the buildings, and it was the old structures that were most damaged.

In addition to residents of Istanbul, powerful tremors were also felt by people in Kocaeli, Yalova, Tekirdag, Bursa, and Sakarya.

This provoked a wave of panic — citizens began to rush into the streets.

Despite the fact that local residents were very scared, no one was injured.

Cracks appeared in some buildings and some old structures were damaged. Authorities said there was no tsunami risk in the Sea of Marmara area.

Amidst recent events, communication lines have become overloaded, which is why GSM operators have urged people to use text messages and Internet applications for uninterrupted communication.

According to the mayor of Istanbul, an assessment of the damage caused by the earthquake has now begun, and local authorities are ready to respond to the needs of citizens.

No one still knows whether this earthquake was a harbinger of a more powerful one.