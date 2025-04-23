Problems have begun in Russia due to the breakdown of peace talks in London

On the morning of April 23, it became known that a new round of peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine, which was scheduled to take place in London, had been unexpectedly canceled. This was a new blow to the ruble and Russian markets.

What is known about the situation in Russia?

The Russian stock and currency markets reacted extremely sensitively to the recent events in London.

They began to fall sharply in trading after the news that the ceasefire talks in Ukraine had been unexpectedly postponed.

Analysts note that the dollar exchange rate on Forex increased by 1.5%, to 82.71 rubles.

Moreover, it was indicated that on the Russian interbank market it rose to 83.1 rubles — the highest level in a week.

The euro appreciated against the ruble by 2.2%, to 94.5 rubles, and the yuan rate on the Moscow Exchange increased by 2%, to 11.35 rubles, and also set a weekly maximum. Share

We also cannot ignore the fact that the Moscow Stock Exchange index fell to 2,900 points.

Gazprom shares were also hit, as they fell in price by 3.2%, Sberbank by 1.5%, VTB by 3.1%, and Rosneft by 2.9%.

As analysts note, Aeroflot lost more than 3% in price.