According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the meeting of the foreign ministers of the United States, Ukraine, France, Britain, and Germany on April 23 was canceled due to the fact that "it was not possible to bring positions closer" on some issues.

Russia commented on the events in London

As far as we understand, we have not yet been able to reconcile positions on any issues, so this meeting has not taken place. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Against this background, Putin's representative officially confirmed that Moscow is continuing its dialogue with Washington.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin currently has no contacts with Ukraine and the European Union.

"Although President Putin remains open to such contacts in the interests of a settlement," the Russian dictator's spokesman cynically lied. Share

Russian propagandists asked Peskov whether US President's envoy Steve Witkoff would be coming to Russia this week.

The Kremlin spokesman is in no hurry to officially confirm the visit of the American official.