According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the meeting of the foreign ministers of the United States, Ukraine, France, Britain, and Germany on April 23 was canceled due to the fact that "it was not possible to bring positions closer" on some issues.
Points of attention
- President Putin expressed openness to contacts with Ukraine and the EU for the sake of a settlement, although no concrete steps have been taken towards establishing communication.
- The Kremlin's response indicates a complex diplomatic landscape, with uncertainties surrounding future engagements and efforts towards peace negotiations.
Russia commented on the events in London
Against this background, Putin's representative officially confirmed that Moscow is continuing its dialogue with Washington.
According to Peskov, the Kremlin currently has no contacts with Ukraine and the European Union.
Russian propagandists asked Peskov whether US President's envoy Steve Witkoff would be coming to Russia this week.
The Kremlin spokesman is in no hurry to officially confirm the visit of the American official.
