The Kremlin reacted to the breakdown of peace talks in London
Source:  online.ua

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the meeting of the foreign ministers of the United States, Ukraine, France, Britain, and Germany on April 23 was canceled due to the fact that "it was not possible to bring positions closer" on some issues.

Points of attention

  • President Putin expressed openness to contacts with Ukraine and the EU for the sake of a settlement, although no concrete steps have been taken towards establishing communication.
  • The Kremlin's response indicates a complex diplomatic landscape, with uncertainties surrounding future engagements and efforts towards peace negotiations.

Russia commented on the events in London

As far as we understand, we have not yet been able to reconcile positions on any issues, so this meeting has not taken place.

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

Against this background, Putin's representative officially confirmed that Moscow is continuing its dialogue with Washington.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin currently has no contacts with Ukraine and the European Union.

"Although President Putin remains open to such contacts in the interests of a settlement," the Russian dictator's spokesman cynically lied.

Russian propagandists asked Peskov whether US President's envoy Steve Witkoff would be coming to Russia this week.

The Kremlin spokesman is in no hurry to officially confirm the visit of the American official.

"I can't say anything specific on this topic yet. The situation is quite dynamic. Everything is changing very quickly. We will inform you of what is said, in fact," Peskov added.

