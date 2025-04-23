Vance spoke about the exchange of territories between Ukraine and Russia

The team of American leader Donald Trump has offered Kyiv and Moscow a peace agreement that involves the exchange of some territories and a freeze on hostilities approximately on the current lines of contact.

What the US offers to Ukraine and Russia

US Vice President J.D. Vance spoke about the US proposal to Kyiv and Moscow.

He began to argue that both sides in the war would have to give up some of the territories that each country currently controls.

Some territorial exchanges will have to be made. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

According to Vance, there is a high probability that the demarcation line will not exactly coincide with the current front line.

The current lines, somewhere near them, that's where I think the new conflict lines will eventually run, he added.

According to the US Vice President, in order to stop the bloodshed, both sides must "lay down their weapons, freeze this matter, and begin to really build a better Russia and a better Ukraine."

Vance's new statements came against the backdrop of a loud warning from US President Donald Trump.