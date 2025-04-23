Vance spoke about the exchange of territories between Ukraine and Russia
Source:  Bloomberg

The team of American leader Donald Trump has offered Kyiv and Moscow a peace agreement that involves the exchange of some territories and a freeze on hostilities approximately on the current lines of contact.

  • The proposal comes with a warning from President Donald Trump, indicating a potential withdrawal from the negotiation process if the terms are not accepted by both parties.
  • The new conflict lines are expected to deviate from the current front line, raising questions about the practical implications of the proposed territorial exchanges.

US Vice President J.D. Vance spoke about the US proposal to Kyiv and Moscow.

He began to argue that both sides in the war would have to give up some of the territories that each country currently controls.

Some territorial exchanges will have to be made.

According to Vance, there is a high probability that the demarcation line will not exactly coincide with the current front line.

The current lines, somewhere near them, that's where I think the new conflict lines will eventually run, he added.

According to the US Vice President, in order to stop the bloodshed, both sides must "lay down their weapons, freeze this matter, and begin to really build a better Russia and a better Ukraine."

Vance's new statements came against the backdrop of a loud warning from US President Donald Trump.

The American leader warned that he would withdraw from the negotiation process to end the war if Kyiv and Moscow did not agree to its terms.

