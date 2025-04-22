The European Commission announced the "unprecedented speed" of Ukraine's movement towards the EU
The European Commission announced the "unprecedented speed" of Ukraine's movement towards the EU

Ukraine is getting closer to joining the EU
As reported by European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier, the process of verifying the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU legislation within the framework of accession negotiations is taking place at a speed unprecedented for the European Union.

  • Guillaume Mercier praised the close cooperation between European Commission experts and Ukrainian partners, contributing to the rapid progress in the accession negotiations.
  • The upcoming 4-month screening process will play a crucial role in Ukraine's journey towards EU membership, marking a significant milestone in the integration process.

Ukraine is getting closer to joining the EU

According to the European Commission spokesman, the bloc's enlargement process is a priority for the EC.

He also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is moving towards membership in the European Union with steady progress.

Guillaume Mercier officially confirmed that Kyiv is demonstrating the highest screening rate in the entire history of enlargement.

We are currently in the process of conducting bilateral screening across various thematic clusters of EU law… In the case of Ukraine, we are applying an accelerated procedure — screening is taking place at an unprecedented speed.

As Guillaume Mercier noted, this became possible thanks to the close cooperation of European Commission experts with Ukrainian partners.

What is important to understand is that the screening process will last for the next 4 months.

The EC spokesperson draws attention to the fact that Kyiv is already ready to open the first negotiation cluster "Fundamentals", but this path requires the consent of all 27 EU member states.

Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions for opening the first cluster — the so-called "Fundamentals" cluster, — Mercier emphasized.

