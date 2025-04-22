The European Commission announced the "unprecedented speed" of Ukraine's movement towards the EU

As reported by European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier, the process of verifying the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU legislation within the framework of accession negotiations is taking place at a speed unprecedented for the European Union.

Ukraine is getting closer to joining the EU

According to the European Commission spokesman, the bloc's enlargement process is a priority for the EC.

He also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is moving towards membership in the European Union with steady progress.

Guillaume Mercier officially confirmed that Kyiv is demonstrating the highest screening rate in the entire history of enlargement.

We are currently in the process of conducting bilateral screening across various thematic clusters of EU law… In the case of Ukraine, we are applying an accelerated procedure — screening is taking place at an unprecedented speed.

As Guillaume Mercier noted, this became possible thanks to the close cooperation of European Commission experts with Ukrainian partners.

What is important to understand is that the screening process will last for the next 4 months.

The EC spokesperson draws attention to the fact that Kyiv is already ready to open the first negotiation cluster "Fundamentals", but this path requires the consent of all 27 EU member states.