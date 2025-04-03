Earthquake in Myanmar. Death toll rises to 3,000

The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,003, with weather conditions likely to complicate rescue operations.

More than 3,000 people killed in Myanmar earthquake

According to the Myanmar Embassy in Japan, 4,515 people were affected by the earthquake. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Myanmar has declared a national mourning period for the victims from March 31 to April 4.

The rescue operation could be jeopardized by the possibility of rain. Forecasters predict that rainfall is expected from April 6 to 11, covering the areas most affected by the earthquake, namely Mandalay, Sikain and the capital Naypyidaw.

Rains can make it very difficult to rescue people trapped under rubble.

The rain is coming, and there are still so many people under the rubble. And in Mandalay, especially if it starts to rain, the people who haven't been rescued yet will drown, even if they have survived up to this point.

As a reminder, almost a week ago, on March 28, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar. The tremor was also felt in Thailand, China, India, and other countries in the region.