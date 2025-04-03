Earthquake in Myanmar. Death toll rises to 3,000

The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,003, with weather conditions likely to complicate rescue operations.
Points of attention
- The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,003, with rescue efforts underway but complicated by forecasted rains.
- Myanmar has declared a state of mourning for the victims and is facing challenges in clearing rubble and rescuing those trapped due to the expected rainfall from April 6 to 11.
- More than 4,500 people were affected by the earthquake, with ongoing rescue operations striving to save lives amidst the difficult conditions.
More than 3,000 people killed in Myanmar earthquake
According to the Myanmar Embassy in Japan, 4,515 people were affected by the earthquake. Rescue efforts are ongoing.
Myanmar has declared a national mourning period for the victims from March 31 to April 4.
The rescue operation could be jeopardized by the possibility of rain. Forecasters predict that rainfall is expected from April 6 to 11, covering the areas most affected by the earthquake, namely Mandalay, Sikain and the capital Naypyidaw.
Rains can make it very difficult to rescue people trapped under rubble.
The rain is coming, and there are still so many people under the rubble. And in Mandalay, especially if it starts to rain, the people who haven't been rescued yet will drown, even if they have survived up to this point.
As a reminder, almost a week ago, on March 28, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar. The tremor was also felt in Thailand, China, India, and other countries in the region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-