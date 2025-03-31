The strongest earthquake of the century. More than 2 thousand people died in Myanmar
The strongest earthquake of the century. More than 2 thousand people died in Myanmar

Myanmar
Source:  CNN

On March 31, at least 2,056 people were reported dead after a powerful earthquake struck Myanmar. More than 3,900 people were injured, and 270 are still missing.

More than 2,000 people killed in Myanmar earthquake

The earthquake that shook Myanmar on March 28 was one of the strongest to hit the country in a century.

Many countries — including the United States, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore — are sending aid to the country: rescue workers to eliminate the consequences of the disaster, humanitarian aid, and financial assistance.

Myanmar's isolated military leadership has taken the rare step of seeking international aid, having often shunned such offers during previous major natural disasters.

Myanmar has declared a week of national mourning for the devastating earthquake. The Myanmar national flag will be flown at half-mast from March 31 to April 6.

Myanmar after the earthquake

Rescuers face an extremely difficult task, as infrastructure in Myanmar, already severely damaged by fighting during the civil war, has been further damaged by the earthquake.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the area affected by the earthquake includes areas where intense fighting has been ongoing since 2021, when a military junta came to power. Different administrations operate separately in these regions — the military government and rebel groups.

What is known about the earthquake in Myanmar

