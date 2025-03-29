Watch: Nearly 1,000 people killed in Myanmar earthquake

A massive earthquake in Myanmar has killed at least 1,000 people and injured another 2,376, according to the latest figures.

What is known about the earthquake in Myanmar

On March 28, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand.

The first tremors began near Mandalay, Myanmar's second largest city with a population of more than a million, at around 12:50 local time.

Later, everything moved to the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, as well as the Chinese province of Yunnan.

According to American journalists who spoke with local rescuers, at least three people died in Bangkok under the rubble of a collapsed building.

A little later, a doctor at Mandalay General Hospital said that the earthquake had killed 13 people and injured another 200.

As of the morning of March 29, at least 1,000 people are known to have died and over 2,370 injured.