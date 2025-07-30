The General Staff reports on new achievements of Ukrainian soldiers

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 30, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/30/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,052,190 (+890) people
tanks — 11066 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles — 23,065 (+1) units
artillery systems — 30895 (+30) units
MLRS — 1451 (+0) units
air defense means — 1202 (+0) units
aircraft — 421 (+0) units
helicopters — 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 48685 (+100)
cruise missiles — 3548 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56754 (+67)
special equipment — 3935 (+0)
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile and 57 air strikes, used six missiles and dropped 109 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 5,715 attacks, including 131 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 3,677 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
