The General Staff reports on new achievements of Ukrainian soldiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 30, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

  • The report highlights the 1253rd day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and the resilience of Ukrainian soldiers in defending their country.
  • Stay informed about the dynamic developments in the conflict zone and the continued efforts of Ukrainian forces to counter the Russian aggression.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/30/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,052,190 (+890) people

  • tanks — 11066 (+1) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,065 (+1) units

  • artillery systems — 30895 (+30) units

  • MLRS — 1451 (+0) units

  • air defense means — 1202 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 421 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 48685 (+100)

  • cruise missiles — 3548 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56754 (+67)

  • special equipment — 3935 (+0)

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile and 57 air strikes, used six missiles and dropped 109 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 5,715 attacks, including 131 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 3,677 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Russia again attacks training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

