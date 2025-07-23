The Russian army practices occupation "on credit"

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, Serhiy Bratchuk, officially confirmed that the Russian invaders have intensified attacks in the Zaporizhia direction. The enemy is doing everything possible to regain the positions lost in 2023, even resorting to an extremely strange approach.

What is known about the situation in the Zaporizhia direction?

According to Bratchuk, the enemy resumed its offensive on this section of the front in the spring of 2025.

For several months now, the Russian army has been trying to regain the positions lost during the Ukrainian counteroffensive of 2023.

What is important to understand when talking about the Robotine line.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army emphasized that the Russians have not made any operational-tactical achievements so far, despite the fact that in some places they have still managed to advance.

According to him, the activation of Russian occupiers is also being recorded in the settlement of Malinovka.