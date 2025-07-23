The Russian army practices occupation "on credit"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army practices occupation "on credit"

What is known about the situation in the Zaporizhia direction?
Читати українською
Source:  NV

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, Serhiy Bratchuk, officially confirmed that the Russian invaders have intensified attacks in the Zaporizhia direction. The enemy is doing everything possible to regain the positions lost in 2023, even resorting to an extremely strange approach.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Volunteer Army highlights the lack of substantial operational-tactical achievements by the Russian forces, raising questions about the effectiveness of their tactics.
  • The situation along the Robotine line remains tense, with ongoing attempts by the Russian army to reclaim lost ground, creating instability in the region.

What is known about the situation in the Zaporizhia direction?

According to Bratchuk, the enemy resumed its offensive on this section of the front in the spring of 2025.

For several months now, the Russian army has been trying to regain the positions lost during the Ukrainian counteroffensive of 2023.

What is important to understand when talking about the Robotine line.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army emphasized that the Russians have not made any operational-tactical achievements so far, despite the fact that in some places they have still managed to advance.

According to him, the activation of Russian occupiers is also being recorded in the settlement of Malinovka.

By the way, the Russians have information support, we must give it our due, powerful. True, they have already "taken" that Malinovka several times in a row. The Russians call it occupying "on credit". That is, they declare a so-called victory, an occupied settlement, and only then begin to attack it. But the team has already gone to the top, the report has gone that they are already here, "Bratchuk explained.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Major General Pavlenko pointed out the weak point of the Russian army
The Russian army has accumulated many serious problems
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Mirage-2000 aircraft. What the SBI managed to find out
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
What happened to the Mirage-2000?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?