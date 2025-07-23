Mirage-2000 aircraft. What the SBI managed to find out

The State Bureau of Investigation has officially confirmed that a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the crash of a Mirage-2000 military aircraft in Volyn. As is known, the plane crash occurred on the evening of July 22, 2025 at one of the region's airfields during a combat flight mission.
- An internal investigation at the military unit and a special investigative group formed by the SBI are working to uncover all causes and conditions that led to the crash, including thorough examinations and interrogations.
- The investigation includes inspections of the crash scene, seizure of evidence, technical examinations, and analysis of flight recorder data to determine the root cause of the Mirage-2000 crash.
What happened to the Mirage-2000?
In order to conduct a rapid, comprehensive, and objective investigation, a special investigative group has already been formed from among the most experienced employees of the territorial department and the Central Office of the State Bureau of Investigation.
The SBI team officially confirmed that the pilot ejected on time and was quickly found by the search and rescue team.
The pilot's condition is currently stable, and his life is not in danger.
What is important to understand is that the event was qualified under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of flight rules or preparation for them, which caused a disaster.
In addition, the State Bureau of Investigation emphasizes that the technical condition of the aircraft will be carefully examined, as well as compliance with flight preparation regulations and the effectiveness of control by responsible persons.
