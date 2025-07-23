Mirage-2000 aircraft. What the SBI managed to find out

The State Bureau of Investigation has officially confirmed that a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the crash of a Mirage-2000 military aircraft in Volyn. As is known, the plane crash occurred on the evening of July 22, 2025 at one of the region's airfields during a combat flight mission.

What happened to the Mirage-2000?

In order to conduct a rapid, comprehensive, and objective investigation, a special investigative group has already been formed from among the most experienced employees of the territorial department and the Central Office of the State Bureau of Investigation.

It is preliminary established that after takeoff the pilot informed the flight controller about a critical electronics failure. The plane fell into an uninhabited area and sank in a flooded crater in a swampy area. Thanks to the professional actions of the pilot, it was possible to avoid casualties and destruction on the ground. Share

The SBI team officially confirmed that the pilot ejected on time and was quickly found by the search and rescue team.

The pilot's condition is currently stable, and his life is not in danger.

What is important to understand is that the event was qualified under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of flight rules or preparation for them, which caused a disaster.

Investigators have now inspected the scene, seized official documentation and other physical evidence, and questioned witnesses. Interrogations of responsible persons, technical examinations, and analysis and decoding of data from the flight recorder are planned. Share

In addition, the State Bureau of Investigation emphasizes that the technical condition of the aircraft will be carefully examined, as well as compliance with flight preparation regulations and the effectiveness of control by responsible persons.