Norway will increase its contribution to NATO's air and missile defense system. This fall, F-35 fighters will be deployed to Poland and Rzeszow Airport.
- Norway is sending F-35 fighter jets to Poland to protect the main logistics hub for aid to Ukraine, ensuring support reaches its destination.
- Rzeszow, a strategic center for the supply of weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, is crucial in maintaining security and combat readiness.
- The mission aims to safeguard Polish airspace and the key logistical hub for aid to Ukraine, supporting Ukraine's fight for freedom.
The operation was carefully planned to ensure that Norway's national readiness and security were maintained, the Ministry added.
Norway to deploy F-35s to Poland 🇳🇴✈️— Norwegian Ministry of Defence (@Forsvarsdep) June 30, 2025
Norway is strengthening its contribution to @NATO's air and missile Defence by sending F-35 fighter aircraft to Poland and Rzeszów Airport this autumn.
The mission supports the protection of Polish airspace and a key logistical hub for… pic.twitter.com/mZIBDPmm9F
Rzeszow is a city in southeastern Poland. It is located approximately 80 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Rzeszow is a strategic center for the West in support of Ukraine, through which a significant part of supplies passes in times of war.
Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport has an extended runway adapted to accommodate heavy military aircraft (including American C-17s).
Rzeszow is covered by air defense systems, including American Patriots, and NATO aircraft (including F-35s) are also deployed here.
