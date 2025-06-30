Norwegian fighter jets will protect the main hub of military aid to Ukraine in Poland
Norway
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Norway will increase its contribution to NATO's air and missile defense system. This fall, F-35 fighters will be deployed to Poland and Rzeszow Airport.

Points of attention

  • Norway is sending F-35 fighter jets to Poland to protect the main logistics hub for aid to Ukraine, ensuring support reaches its destination.
  • Rzeszow, a strategic center for the supply of weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, is crucial in maintaining security and combat readiness.
  • The mission aims to safeguard Polish airspace and the key logistical hub for aid to Ukraine, supporting Ukraine's fight for freedom.

"This is a vital contribution. We are helping to ensure that support for Ukraine reaches its destination and that Ukraine can continue its fight for freedom," said Minister of Defense Tore O. Sandvik.

The operation was carefully planned to ensure that Norway's national readiness and security were maintained, the Ministry added.

Rzeszow is a city in southeastern Poland. It is located approximately 80 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Rzeszow is a strategic center for the West in support of Ukraine, through which a significant part of supplies passes in times of war.

Since 2022, Rzeszów has become the main transit point for the supply of weapons, equipment, humanitarian aid, and equipment from NATO countries to Ukraine.

Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport has an extended runway adapted to accommodate heavy military aircraft (including American C-17s).

Rzeszow is covered by air defense systems, including American Patriots, and NATO aircraft (including F-35s) are also deployed here.

