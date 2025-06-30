Norwegian fighter jets will protect the main hub of military aid to Ukraine in Poland

Norway will increase its contribution to NATO's air and missile defense system. This fall, F-35 fighters will be deployed to Poland and Rzeszow Airport.

Norway will protect the hub with military assistance to Ukraine in Poland

The mission aims to protect Polish airspace and a key logistical hub for aid to Ukraine

"This is a vital contribution. We are helping to ensure that support for Ukraine reaches its destination and that Ukraine can continue its fight for freedom," said Minister of Defense Tore O. Sandvik. Share

The operation was carefully planned to ensure that Norway's national readiness and security were maintained, the Ministry added.

The mission supports the protection of Polish airspace and a key logistical hub for… pic.twitter.com/mZIBDPmm9F — Norwegian Ministry of Defence (@Forsvarsdep) June 30, 2025

Rzeszow is a city in southeastern Poland. It is located approximately 80 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Rzeszow is a strategic center for the West in support of Ukraine, through which a significant part of supplies passes in times of war.

Since 2022, Rzeszów has become the main transit point for the supply of weapons, equipment, humanitarian aid, and equipment from NATO countries to Ukraine. Share

Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport has an extended runway adapted to accommodate heavy military aircraft (including American C-17s).