Aid to Ukraine. Norway provides about 580 million euros for the production of naval drones

Norway has allocated about 6.7 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately 580 million euros) to support the "maritime coalition" that the country leads jointly with the United Kingdom.

This is stated in a statement from the Norwegian Ministry of Defense.

Part of these funds will be directed to the development and production of unmanned naval vessels using KDA technologies, the production of which will be based in Ukraine, said Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik. Share

In addition, the Norwegian defense company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA) signed an agreement with a Ukrainian partner to jointly develop and produce surface drones in Ukraine using Norwegian technology and experience.

