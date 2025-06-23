Aid to Ukraine. Norway provides about 580 million euros for the production of naval drones
Aid to Ukraine. Norway provides about 580 million euros for the production of naval drones

Norway
Source:  online.ua

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense announced on June 23 that the country will develop and produce unmanned surface drones in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Norway is investing approximately 580 million euros in the development and production of naval drones in Ukraine, in partnership with Ukrainian companies.
  • The project aims to utilize Norwegian technologies in the production of unmanned surface drones to support Ukraine's defense efforts and neutralize the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

Norway to jointly produce maritime drones with Ukraine

Norway has allocated about 6.7 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately 580 million euros) to support the "maritime coalition" that the country leads jointly with the United Kingdom.

This is stated in a statement from the Norwegian Ministry of Defense in H.

Part of these funds will be directed to the development and production of unmanned naval vessels using KDA technologies, the production of which will be based in Ukraine, said Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik.

In addition, the Norwegian defense company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA) signed an agreement with a Ukrainian partner to jointly develop and produce surface drones in Ukraine using Norwegian technology and experience.

Surface drones play an important role in helping Ukraine defend its territory and neutralize the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

