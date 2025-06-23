Aid to Ukraine. Norway provides about 580 million euros for the production of naval drones

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense announced on June 23 that the country will develop and produce unmanned surface drones in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Norway is investing approximately 580 million euros in the development and production of naval drones in Ukraine, in partnership with Ukrainian companies.
- The project aims to utilize Norwegian technologies in the production of unmanned surface drones to support Ukraine's defense efforts and neutralize the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.
Norway to jointly produce maritime drones with Ukraine
Norway has allocated about 6.7 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately 580 million euros) to support the "maritime coalition" that the country leads jointly with the United Kingdom.
This is stated in a statement from the Norwegian Ministry of Defense in H.
In addition, the Norwegian defense company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA) signed an agreement with a Ukrainian partner to jointly develop and produce surface drones in Ukraine using Norwegian technology and experience.
Norway to develop and produce uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) on Ukrainian soil 🌊🇺🇦— Norwegian Ministry of Defence (@Forsvarsdep) June 23, 2025
Norway has allocated approximately NOK 6.7 billion in 2025 to support the maritime coalition, co-led with the United Kingdom.
‘Parts of this funding will be used to develop and produce uncrewed… pic.twitter.com/gVNPoGVW6i
Surface drones play an important role in helping Ukraine defend its territory and neutralize the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-