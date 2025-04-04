Norway triples military aid to Ukraine in 2025
Norway
Source:  NRK

At a meeting on April 4, the Norwegian government discussed and approved an increase in aid to Ukraine this year to 85 billion kroner ($7.8 billion).

This was announced by Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg.

The Norwegian government has approved a support package totaling NOK 50 billion, in addition to the previous NOK 35 billion. This brings the total funding to support Ukraine this year to NOK 85 billion.

"We will triple military support," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that the money will be used abroad, so it will not put pressure on the Norwegian economy.

In February, Norway announced the allocation of a €300 million aid package for the Ukrainian energy sector and the opening of a direct investment channel into the country's industry.

In early March, the Norwegian Parliament decided to increase support for Ukraine to 85 billion Norwegian kroner (almost $8 billion) in 2025. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre called this a contribution to peace and stability in Europe.

