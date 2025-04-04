Norway triples military aid to Ukraine in 2025

At a meeting on April 4, the Norwegian government discussed and approved an increase in aid to Ukraine this year to 85 billion kroner ($7.8 billion).
Points of attention
- Norway has tripled its military aid to Ukraine in 2025, demonstrating its unwavering support for the country's defense capabilities.
- The Norwegian government approved a substantial aid package of 85 billion Norwegian kroner, which will be instrumental in enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- This increased aid to Ukraine will not impact the Norwegian economy, as the funds will be utilized abroad for supporting Ukraine's military efforts.
Norway triples aid to Ukraine
This was announced by Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg.
The Norwegian government has approved a support package totaling NOK 50 billion, in addition to the previous NOK 35 billion. This brings the total funding to support Ukraine this year to NOK 85 billion.
"We will triple military support," Stoltenberg said.
He noted that the money will be used abroad, so it will not put pressure on the Norwegian economy.
In early March, the Norwegian Parliament decided to increase support for Ukraine to 85 billion Norwegian kroner (almost $8 billion) in 2025. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre called this a contribution to peace and stability in Europe.
