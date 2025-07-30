Russian strike on Land Forces training unit — what is known so far

On July 29, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the latest data, 3 people were killed and 18 others were injured.
Points of attention
- An internal investigation has been initiated to determine accountability for the loss of personnel and injuries to soldiers, with officials potentially facing consequences for their actions or inaction.
- Emergency services are providing necessary medical assistance to the wounded, while efforts continue to clarify all aspects of the incident.
Russia again attacks training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As the press service of the Land Forces notes, despite the security measures taken, it was not possible to completely avoid losses among personnel.
In order to clarify all the circumstances and reasons for the loss of personnel, a commission has already been formed and an internal investigation has been appointed.
The commission will be headed by the Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
If it is determined that the loss of personnel and injury to soldiers were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, those responsible will be held accountable.
