Russian strike on Land Forces training unit — what is known so far
Ukraine
Russian strike on Land Forces training unit — what is known so far

Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia again attacks training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On July 29, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the latest data, 3 people were killed and 18 others were injured.

Points of attention

  •  An internal investigation has been initiated to determine accountability for the loss of personnel and injuries to soldiers, with officials potentially facing consequences for their actions or inaction.
  • Emergency services are providing necessary medical assistance to the wounded, while efforts continue to clarify all aspects of the incident.

Russia again attacks training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the press service of the Land Forces notes, despite the security measures taken, it was not possible to completely avoid losses among personnel.

As of 21:30, three dead and 18 wounded servicemen are known. The relevant emergency services are working on the scene. The wounded are being promptly provided with all necessary medical assistance. We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

In order to clarify all the circumstances and reasons for the loss of personnel, a commission has already been formed and an internal investigation has been appointed.

The commission will be headed by the Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

If it is determined that the loss of personnel and injury to soldiers were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, those responsible will be held accountable.

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Land Forces is taking additional security measures to preserve the lives and health of servicemen during missile and air strikes by the aggressor on training grounds and training centers.

