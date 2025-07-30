Russian strike on Land Forces training unit — what is known so far

On July 29, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the latest data, 3 people were killed and 18 others were injured.

Russia again attacks training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the press service of the Land Forces notes, despite the security measures taken, it was not possible to completely avoid losses among personnel.

As of 21:30, three dead and 18 wounded servicemen are known. The relevant emergency services are working on the scene. The wounded are being promptly provided with all necessary medical assistance. We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. Share

In order to clarify all the circumstances and reasons for the loss of personnel, a commission has already been formed and an internal investigation has been appointed.

The commission will be headed by the Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

If it is determined that the loss of personnel and injury to soldiers were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, those responsible will be held accountable.